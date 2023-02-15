Saved Articles

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Specifications

Yamaha FZS FI V4 starting price is Rs. 1,28,900 in India. Yamaha FZS FI V4 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 149 cc engine. Yamaha FZS FI V4 mileage is 46 kmpl.
1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Specs

Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of FZS FI V4 starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Deluxe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
2000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
780 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
Constant mesh, 5-speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm
Body Graphics
Optional
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Y-Connect, Side Stand engine cut-off switch
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha FZS FI V4 News

The Yamaha FZS Fi V4 Deluxe is now the new range-topping variant of the FZS range and gets a new face to look differently
2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
15 Feb 2023
15 Feb 2023
Yamaha's intriguing plan to bring back the revered RX100 motorcycle in India sparks enthusiasts' excitement.
Yamaha RX100 may return, likely to get a 225.9 cc engine: Report
20 Feb 2024
20 Feb 2024
The Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrid scooters are both powered by 125 cc engines. Around three lakh units of both models have been recalled with immediate effect.
Yamaha recalls 3 lakh Ray ZR, Fascino Fi hybrid scooters due to faulty brakes
16 Feb 2024
16 Feb 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
8 Feb 2024
River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
7 Feb 2024
7 Feb 2024
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZS FI V4 price starts at ₹ 1.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes in 2 variants. Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant price is ₹ 1.29 Lakhs.

STD
1.29 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Deluxe
1.29 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

