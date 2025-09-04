Yamaha FZS FI V4: Stylish & Smooth Performer

I've been riding the Yamaha FZS FI V4 for a few months now, and it’s been a solid experience overall. The looks are definitely a head-turner — with its aggressive LED headlamp, muscular tank, and sleek design, it has a streetfighter vibe that stands out. The digital console is sharp and easy to read, and the overall styling feels premium for its price. Performance-wise, it’s smooth and refined for city commutes. The 149cc engine isn't aggressive but offers a comfortable and relaxed ride with decent torque delivery. The mileage I’ve been getting is around 45–50 kmpl, which is impressive for daily use. Servicing has been hassle-free so far; Yamaha’s network is strong, and the service centers are fairly responsive. The only downside might be the lack of a 6th gear, but for its purpose, it handles well and feels planted. It’s a reliable commuter with sporty styling — worth considering.

By: Ritik Kumar ( Jul 21, 2025 )