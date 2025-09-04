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YAMAHA FZS FI V4 Mileage

₹1.2 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2430
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Yamaha FZS FI V4 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 46 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 46 kmpl

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Variants Wise Mileage

Yamaha FZS FI V4 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes in 2 variants. Yamaha FZS FI V4's top variant is Deluxe.
2 Variants Available
FZS FI V4 STD
149 cc
115 kmph
₹1.2 Lakhs*
FZS FI V4 Deluxe
149 cc
115 kmph
₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha FZS FI V4 Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
Range: 80-150 km
Check OffersRV400 BRZ RangeFZS FI V4vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV400 RangeFZS FI V4vsRV400
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
Mileage: 56 kmpl
Check OffersFZ-RAVE MileageFZS FI V4vsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Mileage: 55.11 kmpl
Check OffersFZ-X MileageFZS FI V4vsFZ-X
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Mileage: 49.31 kmpl
Check OffersFZS-FI V3 MileageFZS FI V4vsFZS-FI V3
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Mileage: 40.36 kmpl
Check OffersPulsar NS160 MileageFZS FI V4vsPulsar NS160

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha FZS FI V4 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect for riding ride
The looks and performance are very good, and the mileage is impressive. I really like it at this price point. It would be even better if it had dual ABS.
By: Shiv jha (Sept 4, 2025)
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Yamaha FZS FI V4: Stylish & Smooth Performer
I've been riding the Yamaha FZS FI V4 for a few months now, and it’s been a solid experience overall. The looks are definitely a head-turner — with its aggressive LED headlamp, muscular tank, and sleek design, it has a streetfighter vibe that stands out. The digital console is sharp and easy to read, and the overall styling feels premium for its price. Performance-wise, it’s smooth and refined for city commutes. The 149cc engine isn't aggressive but offers a comfortable and relaxed ride with decent torque delivery. The mileage I’ve been getting is around 45–50 kmpl, which is impressive for daily use. Servicing has been hassle-free so far; Yamaha’s network is strong, and the service centers are fairly responsive. The only downside might be the lack of a 6th gear, but for its purpose, it handles well and feels planted. It’s a reliable commuter with sporty styling — worth considering.
By: Ritik Kumar (Jul 21, 2025)
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