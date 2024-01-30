In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs FZS FI V4 Comparison