TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. Apache RTR 160 4V vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Fzs fi v4 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.24 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 45 to 47.61 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 159.7 cc 149 cc Power 19.2 PS PS 12.4 PS PS