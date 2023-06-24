HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer SF Specifications

Suzuki Gixxer SF starting price is Rs. 1,22,177 in India. Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.22 - 1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
2 Offers Available
Suzuki Gixxer SF Specs

Suzuki Gixxer SF comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer SF sits in the

Suzuki Gixxer SF Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
MotoGP BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2025 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Height
1035 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
56 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Twin Muffler, Aerodynamic Design
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Suzuki Gixxer SF News

The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Gixxer is significantly more powerful than the KTM RC 125.
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
11 Feb 2023
Visually, the 2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS isn’t much different from the regular Gixxer SF.
2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS review: It’s sure-footed, an absolute hoot around corners
28 Oct 2017
Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever sales of 1,07,836 units in July
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Suzuki Gixxer SF Variants & Price List

Suzuki Gixxer SF price starts at ₹ 1.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer SF comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF top variant price is ₹ 1.23 Lakhs.

BS6
1.22 Lakhs*
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
MotoGP BS6
1.23 Lakhs*
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

