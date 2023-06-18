HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar N160 starting price is Rs. 1,22,854 in India. Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with 164.82 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar N160 starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits in the

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Specifications and Features

Dual Channel ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1,989 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm
Height
1,050 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
743 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
630 Km
Max Speed
120 Kmph
Max Power
15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
Constant mesh 5 speed
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 31 mm
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No
Mobile Application
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Distance To Empty Readout, Fuel economy and Range indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V DC
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Bajaj Pulsar N160 News

Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
18 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles look different. The Pulsar N160 looks more modern whereas the design of the Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160: What are the differences?
7 Jan 2023
The Dual-Channel ABS variant is offered only one paint scheme whereas the Single-Channel ABS variant gets three colour options to choose from.
Bajaj Pulsar N160: Difference between variants explained
31 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N160: Difference between variants explained
31 Dec 2022
In terms of design, the Pulsar N160 looks more aggressive and sporty than the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?
30 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
21 Sept 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar N160 price starts at ₹ 1.23 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N160 top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Lakhs.

Single Channel ABS
1.23 Lakhs*
164.82 cc
15.68 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dual Channel ABS
1.31 Lakhs*
164.82 cc
15.68 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

