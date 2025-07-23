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BAJAJ Pulsar N160 Mileage

₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2294
4.2
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 59.11 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 59.11 kmpl

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variants Wise Mileage

Bajaj Pulsar N160 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in 4 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N160's top variant is Dual Channel ABS (With USD).
4 Variants Available
Pulsar N160 Single Seat Dual Channel ABS
164.82 cc
120 kmph
₹1.13 Lakhs*
Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS 2024
164.82 cc
120 kmph
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat
164.82 cc
120 kmph
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
Range: 80-150 km
Check OffersRV400 BRZ RangePulsar N160vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV400 RangePulsar N160vsRV400
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Mileage: 48.28 kmpl
Check OffersXtreme 160R 4V MileagePulsar N160vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Mileage: 40.36 kmpl
Check OffersPulsar NS160 MileagePulsar N160vsPulsar NS160
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs
Mileage: 38 kmpl
Check OffersGixxer MileagePulsar N160vsGixxer
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
Mileage: 46 kmpl
Check OffersFZS FI V4 MileagePulsar N160vsFZS FI V4

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar N160 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

"A Masterclass in Performance and Practicality!"
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 with Dual Channel ABS has been an absolute delight to ride. From the moment I first laid eyes on it, the aggressive yet refined styling immediately caught my attention. The sharp lines and muscular tank design give it a premium feel that stands out in its segment. The LED projector headlamp is not just aesthetically pleasing but also provides excellent illumination during night rides, enhancing safety. In terms of performance, the N160 truly shines. The 160cc engine feels incredibly refined and offers a smooth power delivery across the rev range. It's not just about raw power; the torque delivery is well-tuned for both city commutes and highway cruising. Overtaking is effortless, and the bike feels stable even at higher speeds. The dual-channel ABS is a godsend, offering immense confidence while braking, especially in unpredictable traffic conditions or sudden stops. It has certainly prevented a few hairy situations, proving its worth. Mileage has been surprisingly good for a bike with this level of performance. I consistently get around 45-50 kmpl in mixed riding conditions, which is quite economical for daily use. Servicing experience so far has been hassle-free. The service centers are professional, and the cost of maintenance seems reasonable. The build quality feels robust, and minor issues have been promptly addressed. Overall, the riding ergonomics are comfortable for both short commutes and longer journeys. The seat is well-padded, and the upright riding posture reduces fatigue significantly. The suspension setup strikes a good balance between comfort and handling, absorbing most road imperfections without feeling too soft or too stiff. This bike truly offers a complete package – style, performance, safety, and practicality.
By: Yash Chaudhari (Jul 23, 2025)
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Ride with great experience.
The aggressive streetfighter styling, LED projector headlamp, and sharp DRLs immediately caught my eye. I went for the Brooklyn Black variant — it looks premium, especially under night lights. Build quality is impressive. I’ve added a tank pad, fog lamps, and mobile holder, and there are no loose panels or rattles.
By: SUSANTA ROY (Jul 21, 2025)
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