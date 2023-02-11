KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared

KTM India's most affordable supersport motorcycle is the RC 125. It is one of the best motorcycles for a person who wants to get into track riding. He or she would be able to improve his or her skills on the RC 125 before upgrading to a larger capacity motorcycle. The RC 125 does not have a direct rival. However, in terms of pricing, it is quite close to the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki also updated the line-up of the Gixxer quite recently. So, here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Looks

The RC 125 looks like a smaller version of the RC 390 which is a good thing. At the first glance, a regular person might not be able to tell whether he or she is looking at the 125 cc or the 390 cc. KTM motorcycles do stand out because of the orange paint scheme that they are known to use on every motorcycle.

The Gixxer SF 250 looks very identical to the smaller Gixxer SF. The motorcycle recently got new paint schemes which include new matte finishes. Suzuki also offers a racing livery with the Gixxer SF 250.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Ktm Rc 125 124.7 cc ₹1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 249 cc ₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hero Xf3r 300 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Bajaj Ns250 ₹1.6 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

Also Read : Scope of electric mobility seems 'highly overrated', says KTM head

KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Specs

The RC 125 is powered by a 124.99 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 14.69 bhp and a peak torque output of 12 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF gets a 249 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26.13 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque output. It is also mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Features

The RC 125 is equipped with an LCD display, LED tail lamp and turn indicators and SuperMoto ABS. The Gixxer SF 250 was recently updated. It gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, Suzuki Easy Start System and an LED headlamp and tail lamp

KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price

KTM RC 125 is priced at ₹1.87 lakh whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 costs ₹1.93 lakh. If one wants the racing livery then he would need to pay ₹9,600 more.

First Published Date: