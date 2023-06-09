Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with 199.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The price of Pulsar NS200 starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less