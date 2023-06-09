HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 starting price is Rs. 1,25,350 in India. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with 199.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1075 mm
Width
804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.68s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
21.41 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.07s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.21s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.57s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.21s
Highway Mileage
40.36 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
56.16 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
36.12 mm
City Mileage
40.84 kmpl
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Max Torque
18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Perimeter Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Full DC MF

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 News

The new Pewter Grey colour scheme is available on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200, along with 3 other options
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get a new colour option
9 Jun 2023
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 for 2023. They are now OBD2 compliant.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?
25 Mar 2023
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared
24 Mar 2023
The Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 now are BS6 Stage II compliant.
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 launched in India
15 Mar 2023
Image of Brazilian-spec Pulsar NS200 used for representational purposes only. Bajaj has renamed the motorcycle as Dominar 200 for the Brazilian market.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with USD forks and dual-channel ABS teased, launch soon
10 Mar 2023
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 top variant price is ₹ 1.25 Lakhs.

BS6
1.25 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
40.36 kmpl
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

