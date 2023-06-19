HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starting price is Rs. 1,10,000 in India. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.1 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes with 160.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specifications and Features

Twin Disc BS6
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
803.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -17,Rear :-120/80 -17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
48 kmpl
City Mileage
40.6 kmpl
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
160.3 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Perimeter Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
DC MF

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 News

The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
19 Jun 2023
The new Pewter Grey colour scheme is available on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200, along with 3 other options
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get a new colour option
9 Jun 2023
The Pulsar NS160 has more road presence than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Which 160 cc motorcycle to buy?
28 Mar 2023
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared
25 Mar 2023
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 for 2023. They are now OBD2 compliant.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?
25 Mar 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 top variant price is ₹ 1.05 Lakhs.

Twin Disc BS6
1.05 Lakhs*
160.3 cc
48 kmpl
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

