Yamaha MT-15 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.58 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The price of MT-15 starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha MT-15 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market.