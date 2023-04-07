HT Auto
Yamaha MT-15 Specifications

Yamaha MT-15 starting price is Rs. 1,39,600 in India. Yamaha MT-15 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha MT-15 Specs

Yamaha MT-15 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.58 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. ...Read More

Yamaha MT-15 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Ice Fluo Vermillion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
48.58 kmpl
City Mileage
52.02 kmph
Max Power
18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Transistor controlled ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1
Displacement
155 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Deltabox
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Linked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
High-Performance Variable Valves Actuation (VVA), Assist And Slipper Clutch, Side stand Engine cut off Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Yamaha MT-15 Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
MT-15 vs Gixxer
Keeway SR125

Keeway SR125

1.19 Lakhs
MT-15 vs SR125
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
MT-15 vs Avenger Crui...
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Yamaha MT-15 News

Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared
23 Feb 2023
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
16 Feb 2023
Yamaha R15 M comes with a track-focused styling taking the appeal of the R15 one notch above.
Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here
13 Feb 2023
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
18 Jun 2022
View all
 

Yamaha MT-15 Variants & Price List

Yamaha MT-15 price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha MT-15 comes in 3 variants. Yamaha MT-15 top variant price is ₹ 1.41 Lakhs.

Dark Matte Blue
1.4 Lakhs*
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Metallic Black
1.4 Lakhs*
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Ice Fluo Vermillion
1.41 Lakhs*
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

