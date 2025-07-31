MT-15 — Perfect City Bike with Killer Looks

I’ve been riding the Yamaha MT-15 and honestly, it’s a great bike if you care about looks and city performance. The design is sharp, aggressive, and always gets attention. The engine feels smooth, especially in traffic, and it’s fun to ride. I usually get around 45–50 km/l, which is pretty good. The rider seat is fine for daily use, but long rides aren’t that comfortable — and the pillion seat is really small. Service experience has been okay so far, nothing major to complain about. If you want a stylish, lightweight bike for daily rides with decent mileage, the MT-15 is worth it. But not the best if you often carry a pillion or go on long trip

By: Koushik ( Jul 22, 2025 )