MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
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YAMAHA MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Mileage

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs*
4.3
51
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 56.87 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 56.87 kmpl

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Variants Wise Mileage

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] comes in 3 variants. Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]'s top variant is MotoGP Edition.
3 Variants Available
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] STD
480 km Range (Company Claimed)
155 cc
122 kmph
₹1.7 Lakhs*
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Deluxe
480 km Range (Company Claimed)
155 cc
122 kmph
₹1.73 Lakhs*
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] MotoGP Edition
480 km Range (Company Claimed)
155 cc
122 kmph
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR 250

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Hero Karizma XMR

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Mileage: 41.55 kmpl
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Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Range: 109 km
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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 56.87 kmpl
Check OffersMT 15 Version 2.0 MileageMT-15 V2 [2023-2025]vsMT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 - 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage: 45.5 kmpl
Check OffersXSR 155 MileageMT-15 V2 [2023-2025]vsXSR 155
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.71 - 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage: 36.5 kmpl
Check Offers160 Duke MileageMT-15 V2 [2023-2025]vs160 Duke

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with MT-15 V2 [2023-2025].
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect Bike
Overall, a great biking experience — especially on the highway. It’s fuel-efficient and a pocket-friendly bike, perfect for daily use and long rides.
By: Anand Vipradas (Jul 31, 2025)
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MT-15 — Perfect City Bike with Killer Looks
I’ve been riding the Yamaha MT-15 and honestly, it’s a great bike if you care about looks and city performance. The design is sharp, aggressive, and always gets attention. The engine feels smooth, especially in traffic, and it’s fun to ride. I usually get around 45–50 km/l, which is pretty good. The rider seat is fine for daily use, but long rides aren’t that comfortable — and the pillion seat is really small. Service experience has been okay so far, nothing major to complain about. If you want a stylish, lightweight bike for daily rides with decent mileage, the MT-15 is worth it. But not the best if you often carry a pillion or go on long trip
By: Koushik (Jul 22, 2025)
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MT 15 Review
The MT-15 is generally considered a good-looking, good-performance sporty bike, however, it has comfort issues on long rides due to its hard seat and stiff suspension. It has a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox. Adequate power for city riding and occasional highway trips. Not comfortable for long rides due to the stiff seat and suspension. Attractive sporty design, nimble for city riding, good mileage, modern features, better handling. Stiff seat and suspension for long rides, expensive, dim headlights, small pillion seat.
By: BHOMA RAM (Jul 22, 2025)
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Super bike
The bike looks very good and has a stylish design. It runs very fast, but the mileage is quite low. The price is also high, and maintenance costs are expensive. I request the company to consider reducing the price of this bike.
By: Ayaan (Jul 21, 2025)
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Good look and millage
Best-looking bike in this segment and an excellent choice for city riding. It offers good mileage, smooth handling, and is easy to maintain. However, the pillion seat is a bit too short, which might affect comfort on longer rides.
By: Sahil Mortuja Mondal (Jul 21, 2025)
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