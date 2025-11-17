Yamaha MT-15 Images

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MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Images

Check out the latest images of Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Front Left View

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Front Left View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Front View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Left View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Rear Left View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Rear Right View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Rear View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Right View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Engine
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Front Tyre View
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Headlight
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Model Name
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Seat
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Speedometer
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Taillight
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Speedometer
Front Left View
Front View
Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right View
Engine
Front Tyre View
Headlight
Model Name
Seat
Speedometer
Taillight
Speedometer

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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
52 Ratings & Reviews
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4 & aboverating star
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18
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User Reviews

MT 15 Review
The MT-15 is generally considered a good-looking, good-performance sporty bike, however, it has comfort issues on long rides due to its hard seat and stiff suspension. It has a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox. Adequate power for city riding and occasional highway trips. Not comfortable for long rides due to the stiff seat and suspension. Attractive sporty design, nimble for city riding, good mileage, modern features, better handling. Stiff seat and suspension for long rides, expensive, dim headlights, small pillion seat.
By: BHOMA RAM (Jul 22, 2025)
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