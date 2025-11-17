Yamaha MT-15 Images

MT 15 Review

The MT-15 is generally considered a good-looking, good-performance sporty bike, however, it has comfort issues on long rides due to its hard seat and stiff suspension. It has a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox. Adequate power for city riding and occasional highway trips. Not comfortable for long rides due to the stiff seat and suspension. Attractive sporty design, nimble for city riding, good mileage, modern features, better handling. Stiff seat and suspension for long rides, expensive, dim headlights, small pillion seat.

By: BHOMA RAM ( Jul 22, 2025 )