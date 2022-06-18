HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Newly Launched Yamaha Mt 15 V2 Becomes Expensive In India

Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India 

Having launched in April this year, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 sales touched the 9,228 unit mark in the debut month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 11:50 AM
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion

Yamaha Motor India has hiked prices throughout the majority of the bikes in its portfolio and the latest price hike also includes MT-15 V2 naked streetfighter. The bike has now become dearer by 2,000 and the rejigged pricing of the motorcycle now starts from 1,61,900 for the Black colour option. The same trim previously retailed at 1,59,900. Meanwhile, the Cyan and Ice Fluo now cost 1,62,900, the same was previously priced at 1,60,900. Save for the price hike announcement, no other change has been introduced to the model. 

(Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 touches 10k sales mark in April'22 thanks to V2 updates)

The bike continues to sport the same 155cc, single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine delivers 18.4PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. It also comes with Yamaha's patent Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. The engine comes featuring a six-speed gearbox. Being based on the R15, the MT-15 features the same patented Delta Box frame and weighs just 139 kg. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha 2022 Mt 03 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2022 Mt 03
321 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Mt-07 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Mt-07
₹7.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09
889 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: After YZF-R3, Yamaha reveals R125 limited edition model)

Some of the key feature highlights on the bike include the use of a Bluetooth-enabled screen, LED headlamp, and single-channel ABS. The MT-15 V2 also gets the upside-down forks and aluminum swingarm that has been borrowed from the R15 V4. 

Having launched in April this year, the MT-15 V2 sales touched the 9,228 unit mark in the debut month. This is a direct jump of 62% in terms of YoY sales against the MT-15 V1. Previously in April'21 the company had sold only 5,692 units of the same model.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing for the launch announcement of two new mid-displacement models in India. The details of which will be rolled out in the months to come. 

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha MT-15 MT-15 V2 Yamaha Motor India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October
BMW M2 confirmed for official debut in October

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city