HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Mt 15 Sales Nears 10k Mark In April'22 Thanks To V2 Updates

Yamaha MT-15 sales nears 10k mark in April'22 thanks to V2 updates

The sales of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 has touched 9,228 unit mark in April 2022. This is a direct jump of 62% in terms of YoY sales against the MT-15 V1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 02:15 PM
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion

Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in April this year. Apart from the new MT-15, the company also rolled out the new World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of its flagship 155cc super sport motorcycle - the YZF-R15M. Now the sales of the MT-15 V2 has touched 9,228 unit mark in April 2022. This is a direct jump of 62% in terms of YoY sales against the MT-15 V1. Previously in April'21 the company had sold only 5,692 units of the same model. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar F250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar F250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.41 - 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Yamaha 2020 Mt 03 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2020 Mt 03
₹ 3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know)

With the latest update the bike received some heavy revisions in the form of an an inverted front fork with 37mm inner tubes. This not only adds to the looks, but also improves the overall styling of the bike. In addition, the bike now gets an aluminium swingarm, making for an improved stability in corners and under hard braking. Other key updates introduced on the bike include a newly designed, fully digital LCD cluster with a customizable animated text, calls, e-mails and SMS alerts along with smartphone battery status through the Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect app.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

At the heart of the new street fighter sits the same 155 cc iquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that is know to push out 18.4PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm, backed up with 14.1Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The engine also gets Yamaha's patent Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system, while transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox. Being based on the R15, the MT-15 features the same patented Delta Box frame and weighs just 139 kg.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 02:12 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha MT-15 2022 MT-15 MT-15 V2
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city