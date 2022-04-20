HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Yamaha Xsr125 Legacy Edition Revealed With Alluring Gold Treatment

2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment

Yamaha XSR125 has been updated with a new special edition for 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 11:20 AM
The new Yamaha XSR125 Legacy edition has been rolled out for the UK market.
The new Yamaha XSR125 Legacy edition has been rolled out for the UK market.
The new Yamaha XSR125 Legacy edition has been rolled out for the UK market.
The new Yamaha XSR125 Legacy edition has been rolled out for the UK market.

Yamaha XSR125 has been updated with a new special edition for 2022. The new XSR125 Legacy edition has been rolled out for the UK market and will be available for purchase starting this June. 

The new limited-edition motorcycle has been updated with a new paint scheme that also includes golden rims. The new rims are a notable upgrade from the currently used blacked-out alloys on the bike. In addition to this, the neo-retro motorcycle has also received a redesigned muffler cover to lend the bike a more retro appeal. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Xsr125
124 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 70,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-fi V3
149 cc
₹ 99,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: 2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200)

Save for these updates, the rest of the details on the bike remain unchanged. The bike continues to source power from the same 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 14.8bhp of max power at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 11.5Nm at 8000rpm. For the record, this is the same engine that's also found on the existing MT125. The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission. 

The company also plans to introduce a series of accessories for this motorbike in the next few months. The list will also include an aftermarket Akrapovic exhaust system. As far as the pricing goes, the bike costs £4,950 ( 4.9 lakh) in the UK market, however, it is unlikely to be announced in the Indian market anytime soon.

(Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here)

Apart from the XSR155, the company retails a slew of models in the same range starting from XSR125, 250, and up to XSR900. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Yamaha also rolled out a new 60th Anniversary colour scheme of the new XSR that celebrates the company’s first win at Grand Prix. This scheme features the iconic red speed block design with the white base colour. (Read more details here)

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha XSR125 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition 2022 Yamaha XSR125
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This man owns 250 vintage models, one belonged to Egypt’s last monarch
This man owns 250 vintage models, one belonged to Egypt’s last monarch
Ducati MotoE electric V21L prototype gets tested at Vallelunga
Ducati MotoE electric V21L prototype gets tested at Vallelunga
Ford Motor stops accepting orders for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E models
Ford Motor stops accepting orders for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E models
Electric Vehicle design defined by headlamps, not grilles: Hyundai design boss
Electric Vehicle design defined by headlamps, not grilles: Hyundai design boss
Hero Electric partners BOLT for 50,000 EV charging stations in country
Hero Electric partners BOLT for 50,000 EV charging stations in country

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city