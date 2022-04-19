2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200

Yamaha Crosser 150 adventure motorcycle has been officially launched in the market of Brazil. For 2022, the small-sized ADV has received a range of new updates that make it an overall more practical and desirable bike.

The new updates on the ADV include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with an updated fully digital instrument console. The bike has also been given a new charging socket to juice up the user's electronic devices on the go.

The motorcycle's overall tall and rugged styling has been carried over which gives it a very hardcore appeal. Apart from that, its 149cc, 2-valve engine also remains untouched. This unit has been rated to churn out 12.2bhp of power and 12.74Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. One of the things that make it fairly unique is that it capable of running on both petrol as well as ethanol fuels. And on the latter is produces 0.1 bhp more.

As far as the cycleparts go, the bike rolls on a 19-17-inch spoke wheel combination. The wheels come shod with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres and the suspension kit of the entry-level adventure bike includes long-travel telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The overall weight of the model has been measured at 134kg (kerb).

The motorcycle has been introduced primarily in two variants Z and S. However it is unlikely to be announced for the Indian market anytime soon. In terms of its engine and placement, it could have come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200, the smallest ADV on sale in India.

