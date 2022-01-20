HT Auto
Yamaha MT-15 based 2022 XSR155 breaks cover in iconic 60th Anniversary paint

2022 XSR155 gets Yamaha's iconic 60th Anniversary colour scheme.Save for the addition of the new colour options, the rest of the details on the 2022 XSR155 remain the same.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 07:54 PM
2022 XSR155 gets Yamaha's iconic 60th Anniversary colour scheme.
2022 XSR155 gets Yamaha's iconic 60th Anniversary colour scheme.

Yamaha has introduced the updated 2022 XSR155 motorcycle for the Indonesian market. This bike comes based on the MT-15 that is also on sale in India. As part of the latest update, it has received two new colour options to give it a refreshed appeal.

There is a new 60th Anniversary colour scheme of the new XSR that celebrates the company’s first win at Grand Prix. This scheme features the iconic red speed block design with the white base colour. In addition to that, this option also includes golden wheels and golden forks.

(Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India)

The second option is the Matte Dark Blue Authentic paint scheme which brings to the table blacked-out components along with retro style ‘XSR’ graphics which can be found on its tank. Save for the addition of the new colour options, the rest of the details on the model remain the same.

Based on the new international spec MT-15, the new XSR sources power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology. While the XSR155 is indeed a very interesting option, it may not be launched in the country anytime soon.

(Also Read: Ex Yamaha Partha Choudhary joins LML as COO, will push brand towards e-mobility)

Apart from the XSR155, the company retails a slew of models in the same range starting from XSR125, 250 and up to XSR900.

Meanwhile, Yamaha has recently showcased its new EMF electric scooter for the market of Taiwan. This scooter has been developed in collaboration with Gogoro, the battery and tech giant from Taiwan. (More details here)

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 07:54 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha MT-15 Yamaha India Yamaha Motor India Yamaha XSR XSR155 2022 XSR155
