Yamaha Aerox 155 performance scooter becomes costlier in India

Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the scooter. It continues to be powered from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology. This engine delivers 15bhp of maximum power. The company has also given it a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, moreover, it also gets a Stop & Start System to boost its overall fuel efficiency. The scooter gets a 24.5-litre under seat storage, and a front placed fuel filler cap.

Some of the key features on the scooter include LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, a single-channel ABS, 5.8-inch Multi-Information Display, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.

Only recently, Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black variant of the Aerox 155 scooter. The scooter is now available in a total of four colour options including MotoGP edition, Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion.