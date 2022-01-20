Yamaha EMF electric scooter breaks cover: Key things to note

The new EMF is the second electric scooter from Yamaha after the EC-05 which was first globally revealed back in 2019.Yamaha EMF electric scooter that is slated to go on sale in the market of Taiwan soon.

As the demand for electric vehicles goes up, more and more bigger players are jumping in with their latest battery-powered offerings. The newest to join the league is Yamaha with its EMF electric scooter that is slated to go on sale in the market of Taiwan.

The new EMF is the second from the house of Yamaha after the EC-05 which was first globally revealed back in 2019.

The new Yamaha EMF is also the second electric vehicle to be developed in collaboration with Gogoro, the battery and tech giant from Taiwan. For the record, even India's biggest two-wheeler player - Hero MotoCorp has also collaborated with Gogoro for its upcoming electric vehicles.

The new EMF electric scooter by Yamaha brings forward some new elements to the table. It appears to have been built on an entirely new DNA, sporting a completely fresh design and aesthetics. The minimal front apron design and vertically stacked twin pod headlight cluster gives it a futuristic look. Some other key exterior feature highlights on the scooter include its afterburner-styled dual LED tail lights, trendy rear view mirrors, digital instrument console, single piece seat, and beefy tyre profile. It has also been introduced in three colour options including Dark Black, Dark Green and Light Blue.

Some of the main features on the scooter include its connectivity features such as last parking location, turn-by-turn navigation, and fleet management system, in addition, it can be switched on/off using an NFC card. It also gets a small storage space at the centre of the floorboard.

At the heart of the new scooter sits a mid-mounted electric motor that has been rated to churn out 10.30 PS of maximum power and 26 Nm of peak torque.

The scooter is capable of hitting 50 kmph of speed from standstill in just 3.5 seconds. While the company has yet not revealed the top speed of the scooter but expect it to be somewhere around 80 to 100 kmph. For braking duties, the scooter uses 200 mm disc at front and 190 mm disc at rear. And it also comes with CBS for efficient braking.

