HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Yamaha Cygnus Gt Deluxe Edition Breaks Cover: Things To Know

2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know

The new Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition gets a sharper and more aggressive-looking body design with a revamped LED headlamp setup.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 09:58 AM
Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually.
Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually.
Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually.
Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually.

Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition scooter has been introduced in the market of China. The latest edition model comes out as a tweaked version of the standard Cygnus GT 125 scooter. It has received some major updates to the aesthetic which make it more appealing visually. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716*Onwards
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Leo
₹72,818*Onwards
Check latest offers

 On the outside, there is a sharper and more aggressive-looking body design with a revamped LED headlamp setup. While the twin LED DRLs have been positioned on the lower side of the front fairing, the indicators are mounted at its head. The seat features a slightly stepped design and then there are blacked-out alloy wheels with disc brakes and a dual-tone body theme. A 3D emblem of the model name has been added to the side body panel in a sporty layout with ‘GT’ done in contrast colour. 

At the heart of the scooter sits a 125cc air-cooled motor which has been rated to deliver 8 hp of power and 9.7Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. At this output, this engine is slightly underpowered in comparison to the 125cc scooters that are sold by Yamaha in the Indian market. 

(Also Read: New Yamaha Neo's electric scooter showcased to Indian dealers)

As far as the features list is concerned, it gets a full LCD instrument cluster, LED lights, and a remote ignition key. The scooter is currently sold in the Chinese market but is unlikely to be announced in the Indian market anytime soon. However, Yamaha Motor India is likely to bring some special editions of the Fascino and the Ray ZR to the country as both scooters are popular among younger consumers.

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha China Yamaha Cygnus Cygnus GT Gygnus GT Deluxe
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report
Lamborghini may bring electric version of Urus SUV: Report
2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know
2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know
How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city