New Yamaha Neo's electric scooter showcased to Indian dealers

Yamaha Motor India has recently showcased a pair of electric scooters in the form of the new Neo's and the E01 to its dealer partners.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Motor India has recently showcased a pair of electric scooters in the form of the new Neo's and the E01 to its dealer partners. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee the launch of any of the scooters in the country, it hints that the company is exploring prospects of battery-powered two-wheelers in the Indian market. 

(Also Read: Yamaha developing series hybrid system for TMax maxi-scooter)

The Neo's scooter comes out as an initial installment in Yamaha's long term plan of launching a long ranged battery-powered two-wheeler. It will be the company's one of the first e-scooters to hit the production line and later introduced in select countries.

The Neo's is an EV equivalent of the ICE-powered 50cc scooter which retails in the international markets by the same name. It features a hub motor whose output is around the 2kW mark. Like the recently introduced Bounce Infinity E1, it features swappable battery and comes based on the E02 concept which was showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Yamaha has also previously signed a deal with several other two-wheeler giants such as KTM, Piaggio and Honda, and it might also be working on setting up its own battery-swapping infrastructure, but the details aren't confirmed at the moment.

(Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 ‘World Raid’ breaks cover: Key highlights)

Neo's electric scooter is slated to reach the dealerships in select countries this summer. Although, the chances of it getting launched in the Indian market are slim.

That said, the other scooter displayed to the dealers is the E01 with performance levels equivalent to a 125cc ICE-powered scooter. 

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha electric scooter Neo's Yamaha Neo's E01 Yamaha E01
