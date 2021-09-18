After YZF-R3, Yamaha reveals R125 limited edition model

Apart from the new limited edition YZF-R3, Yamaha has also revealed the new striking looking YZF-R125 in the special World GP 60th Anniversary livery. Like the R3, the new R125 has been introduced to commemorate the brand's victory at the Belgian GP in 1964.

For the record, Yamaha has also introduced the same livery on a host of its other bikes in the past.

The bigger capacity YZF-R1 has also been blessed with the same in the past.

The new special edition YZF-R125 gets a white body base colour and prominent red racing red graphics on the side body and top of the fuel tank. The front fender also comes dipped in red, as well as the tail which gets the red highlights too. The combination of the white and red colour theme gives the bike a very sporty appearance. Also, the wheels on the special edition sportbike come in a golden/bronze effect which is also complemented by the yellow stripe at the forehead of the bike.

Apart from a new paint theme, the rest of the design details remain identical to the standard R125 sold in foreign markets. Also, what should be noted is that the exterior design of the sports bike appears to be quite similar to the YZF-R15 model that is sold in India.

At the heart of the R125 sits a smaller 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of returning 14.5bhp of maximum power and 11.5Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed gearbox that functions with a slipper clutch.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on either end. At the front, it comes suspended on 41mm inverted forks, while a monoshock can be seen doing duties at the rear. For braking, the bike uses a 292mm front disc and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Sadly, there are no plans for the bike to come to the Indian market anytime soon. Globally, it is a rival to the likes of the KTM RC125.