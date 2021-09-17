Limited-edition Yamaha YZF-R3 breaks cover: All you need to know

Yamaha has introduced a new limited edition version of its YZF-R3 sportsbike for the international markets. The exterior paint livery of the new limited edition model pays homage to Yamaha’s first win at the Belgian GP in 1964 with Phil Read. This edition of the bike has been christened the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition.

The new paint scheme includes a classic speed block pattern and white/red colour combo. Also, the wheels on the motorcycle come painted in a dark gold/bronze theme. It also features the racing number in yellow sitting at the front that is reminiscent of the company’s racing heritage.

Save for the new paint theme, there is no other change on the motorcycle. It continues along with its 321cc, parallel-twin engine that has been doing duty on the bike ever since its introduction a couple of years back.

Other than that its equipment kit includes upside-down forks, monoshock, full-LED lighting and disc brakes. It sports a very aggressively styled and aerodynamically designed bodywork.

The pricing of the new Anniversary edition model has been kept on the higher side in comparison to the standard model. In addition to the new R3, the company has also revealed the limited-edition models of its YZF-R1 and YZF-R7 model which get the same paint theme. Sadly, none of the bikes will make their way to the Indian markets anytime soon.

Some of the key rivals to the Yamaha YZF-R3 include the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR310.