Yamaha ushers in festive offers on scooter range. Check best deals here

Yamaha ushers in festive offers on scooter range. Check best deals here2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 12:34 PM IST
Yamaha festive offers promise several benefits to prospective buyers and is applicable on its entire range of scooters.
- The new offers announced by Yamaha India are valid till September’21.
Yamaha Motor on Friday announced special offers on its range of scooters offered in the Indian market to usher in the festive period. The offers are applicable on all scooters offered by the company, including the newly launched Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, followed by the Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI and the non-Hybrid version of the Fascino 125 Fi.
