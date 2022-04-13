HT Auto
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison

Yamaha MT-15 V2 rivals the likes of KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Dominar 250. With the latest update, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 has gained a host of new features including upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, aluminium swingarm, etc.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 09:16 AM
Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in the market recently at 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, the motorcycle gained a host of new features including upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, aluminium swingarm, and new colour options. Here is a list of its competition bikes that are placed in the same segment. 

Bajaj Dominar 250: 1.64 lakh

Bajaj Auto's popular Dominar 250 retails just 4,000 over the MT 15’s pricing. While the MT-15 get the R15's 155 cc engine, the Dominar 250 gets a bigger 248cc, liquid-cooled engine with 26.63bhp and 23.5Nm output. It features a near identical design and cycle parts when compared to the bigger Dominar 400 motorcycle. 

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: 1.64 lakh

Apart from the Dominar 250, even the Pulsar RS 200 has been priced the same at 1.64 lakh. It is a slightly sportier offering against the Dominar 250 and features a fully-faired design with along with a rev-happy 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine delivering 24.2bhp and 18.7Nm.

KTM 125 Duke: 1.71 lakh

Bajaj Auto offers the KTM 125 Duke at a higher 1.71 lakh price tag. It borrows a slew of components and cycle parts from the 200 Duke including its split trellis frame, upside-down forks, and an aluminium swingarm. Its 124.71cc engine is good enough to deliver 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of torque.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: 1.80 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250 has a bigger 249cc, oil-cooled engine but has been priced in the similar category at 1.80 lakh. It is one of the most popular bikes from Suzuki Motorcycle India in the country. 

