Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here

Yamaha Motor India has launched the updated R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S in the Indian market. Apart from this, the brand also launched, the 2023 Aerox which now gets traction control, a hazard switch and a new colour scheme. Yamaha also showcased its high-end motorcycles to its dealers in an exclusive event. So, there is a possibility that the brand will be launching R1M, R1, MT-09, R7, MT-07, R3 and MT-03 could launch soon in India.

In order to provide the MT-15 V2 customers with more choices, Yamaha has introduced the 2023 iteration in two exciting variants and colours - Dark Matte Blue & Metallic Black colour. With the launch of this variant, customers will have a choice to select from Bluetooth Y-Connect equipped variant and non-equipped Y-Connect variant. This variant will retain the features like Dual Channel ABS for added safety, Traction Control System ensuring maximum performance and OBD2 for quick access to the machine’s vital data.

The R15 V4 and R15S have also received an update. The R15 V4 gets a quick-shifter now. There is also a new colour scheme called Intensity White. On the other hand, the R15S gets a new LCD display. Both motorcycles are OBD2 compliant.

The R15 V4, R15S and MT-15 V2 use the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine that gets fuel injection and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

The R15 V4 in Intensity White colour scheme is priced at ₹1,85,900, the MT-15 V2 in Matte Blue & Metallic Black costs ₹1,64,900 and the R15S will now sell for ₹1,63,400. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Eishin Chihana, Chairman, of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Since its launch, the Yamaha AEROX 155 has been the ultimate game changer in the Indian scooter market. It impressed every two-wheeler enthusiast in India with its style, class-leading performance, and unparalleled features. The new 2023 AEROX 155 takes this to the next level with new and exciting features that will surely adorn your every ride with more thrills. With the new AEROX 155 and upgrades in our premium motorcycle variants including the MT-15 V2, R15 V4 & R15S, we are confident that our customers would appreciate the Yamaha’s constant endeavour towards bringing the latest and greatest in two-wheeler features and technology for the Indian market".

