HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 & Pulsar Ns160 Get A New Colour Option

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get a new colour option

Bajaj Auto has introduced a new colour option to the recently relaunched Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 in the country. Both motorcycles now come with the new Pewter Grey colour scheme. While the colour was available previously as well, the bikes received revised graphics and patterns with the relaunch, which makes this a new addition. Prices remain unchanged with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced at 1.49 lakh, while the Pulsar NS160 retails at 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 16:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Pewter Grey colour scheme is available on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200, along with 3 other options
The new Pewter Grey colour scheme is available on the Pulsar NS160 and NS200, along with 3 other options

The new Pewter Grey shade looks smart against the blue and black highlights. The contrast adds a fresh look to the motorcycles, which have otherwise a decade-old styling. Other colour options on the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 include Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Cocktail Wine Red.

Also Read : Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 launched in India

Both motorcycles continue to get the same mechanicals that arrived with the updated version earlier this year
Both motorcycles continue to get the same mechanicals that arrived with the updated version earlier this year
Both motorcycles continue to get the same mechanicals that arrived with the updated version earlier this year
Both motorcycles continue to get the same mechanicals that arrived with the updated version earlier this year

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS range arrived earlier this year with the engines now OBD2 compliant. The Pulsar NS200 uses the 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 uses the 160.3 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes get 17-inch alloy wheels and USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bajaj 2021 Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj 2021 Pulsar Ns160
₹1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300
₹1.05 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

The new colours should keep the models relevant in their respective segments. More so for the Pulsar NS160 which will soon face heat from the updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Pulsar N160 within the Bajaj stable are strong contenders as well. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 takes on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha FZ25, and Honda Hornet 2.0 in the segment.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar NS series Bajaj Pulsar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city