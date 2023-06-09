Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & Pulsar NS160 get a new colour option

Bajaj Auto has introduced a new colour option to the recently relaunched Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 in the country. Both motorcycles now come with the new Pewter Grey colour scheme. While the colour was available previously as well, the bikes received revised graphics and patterns with the relaunch, which makes this a new addition. Prices remain unchanged with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced at ₹1.49 lakh, while the Pulsar NS160 retails at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Pewter Grey shade looks smart against the blue and black highlights. The contrast adds a fresh look to the motorcycles, which have otherwise a decade-old styling. Other colour options on the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 include Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Cocktail Wine Red.

Both motorcycles continue to get the same mechanicals that arrived with the updated version earlier this year

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS range arrived earlier this year with the engines now OBD2 compliant. The Pulsar NS200 uses the 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS160 uses the 160.3 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes get 17-inch alloy wheels and USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end.

The new colours should keep the models relevant in their respective segments. More so for the Pulsar NS160 which will soon face heat from the updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Pulsar N160 within the Bajaj stable are strong contenders as well. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 takes on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha FZ25, and Honda Hornet 2.0 in the segment.

