Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 launched in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 in the Indian market. The motorcycles now get new hardware and cosmetic upgrades as well. The Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 are now OBD2 compliant as well. The prices of the motorcycles have been increased by 7,000 and 10,000 respectively, over previous versions of each model respectively. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is now priced at 1.47 lakh whereas the Pulsar NS160 now costs 1.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 15:02 PM
The Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 now are BS6 Stage II compliant.
Both motorcycles are now equipped with 33 mm up-side down forks in the front. This should help in improving handling, cornering and stability. The motorcycles gets the same instrument cluster but it has been updated to show more information. The display console now has a gear position indicator, a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

In terms of safety, both bikes now are equipped with dual-channel ABS. Up-front, there is a 300 mm disc while at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc. The NS160 now gets wider front and rear tyres. They measure 100/80-17 and 130/70-17.

The engine on the NS200 is the same Triple Spark DTS-i 4V, liquid-cooled unit. It produces 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm. However, now 1.5 kg from the motorcycle has been reduced. The Pulsar NS160 is oil cooled and it produces 16.96 bhp and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm.

Talking about the upgrades, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The NS series is a favourite of sports motorcycling enthusiasts in many countries of Latin America and Asia, and with every new Pulsar, they expect that we will raise the bar on both style and performance. And that is exactly what we have done with the new Pulsar NS200 and the NS160. These bikes are not just gorgeous-looking machines but also pack a mean punch in performance. Both are feisty street fighters that enhance the Pulsar badge and are loaded to the brim with new and advanced features, and we are glad to present motorcycling enthusiasts with this brilliant upgrade."

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 15:02 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Pulsar NS200
