HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Hero Xtreme 160r Teaser Confirms Updated 4 Valve Engine, Usd Forks

New Hero Xtreme 160R teaser confirms updated 4-valve engine, USD forks

Hero MotoCorp recently dropped a teaser for the updated Xtreme 160R that will take place on June 14, 2023. While the first teaser gave little away, the latest teaser dropped on social media confirms two speculations that were rife. Firstly, the teaser confirms that the sports commuter will be getting an upgraded 4-valve engine, while the front suspension will be upgraded to USD forks from the current telescopic units.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 17:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The latest teaser confirms the upgraded 4-valve engine on the Hero Xtreme 160R and USD forks instead of telescopic units
The latest teaser confirms the upgraded 4-valve engine on the Hero Xtreme 160R and USD forks instead of telescopic units

The teaser video shows the Hero Xtreme 160R’s belly pan getting the 4V badge, confirming the big update to the engine. At present, the 163 cc motor uses a 2-valve setup but upgrading to a 4-valve setup would mean better fuelling, especially as the revs climb and improvement in overall performance and efficiency. At present, the single-cylinder motor develops 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched at 1.29 lakh

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160r
₹1 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hero Xtreme 200s (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 200s
₹1 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Drive Plus (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Power figures could see an improvement on the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, as well as acceleration timings. Reports also suggest oil cooling on the bike but we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same. Furthermore, the addition of USD forks will help improve the bike’s agility and rideability, while the weight is likely to go up as well. Other upgrades likely include a new digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a revised LED headlamp and taillight, as well as new colour options.

The changes will attract a higher price tag as well when compared to the current asking price between 1.18 lakh and 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 160 cc sports commuter segment has some formidable options including the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and it will be interesting to see another Indian player raise the bar even further. We expect some major announcements from Hero next week.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Hero Xtreme 160R Hero MotoCorp
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city