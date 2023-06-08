New Hero Xtreme 160R teaser confirms updated 4-valve engine, USD forks

Hero MotoCorp recently dropped a teaser for the updated Xtreme 160R that will take place on June 14, 2023. While the first teaser gave little away, the latest teaser dropped on social media confirms two speculations that were rife. Firstly, the teaser confirms that the sports commuter will be getting an upgraded 4-valve engine, while the front suspension will be upgraded to USD forks from the current telescopic units.

The teaser video shows the Hero Xtreme 160R’s belly pan getting the 4V badge, confirming the big update to the engine. At present, the 163 cc motor uses a 2-valve setup but upgrading to a 4-valve setup would mean better fuelling, especially as the revs climb and improvement in overall performance and efficiency. At present, the single-cylinder motor develops 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Power figures could see an improvement on the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, as well as acceleration timings. Reports also suggest oil cooling on the bike but we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same. Furthermore, the addition of USD forks will help improve the bike’s agility and rideability, while the weight is likely to go up as well. Other upgrades likely include a new digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a revised LED headlamp and taillight, as well as new colour options.

The changes will attract a higher price tag as well when compared to the current asking price between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 160 cc sports commuter segment has some formidable options including the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and it will be interesting to see another Indian player raise the bar even further. We expect some major announcements from Hero next week.

