Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched at 1.29 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 ahead of the festive season. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has basically updated the Stealth Edition to make it look more appealing. Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 is priced at ₹1,29,738/-(ex-showroom Delhi). The changes to the Stealth 2.0 Edition are purely cosmetic, mechanically, the Xtreme 160R stays the same.

The motorcycle comes equipped with Hero Connect which is a cloud-connected technology. It has tow away alert, topple alert, driving score, geo-fence alert, Hero locate, Trip analysis, vehicle start alert, speed alert and live tracking as well.

The Xtreme 160R is now finished in a matte black shade with red accents on the telescopic fork, alloy wheels, frame and pillion grab rails. There is also a new belly shroud and knuckle guards on offer. Other features on offer are an inverted LCD console with adjustable brightness, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and tank shrouds.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 163 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 15.2 Ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. Hero Xtreme 160R can hit 0-60 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

Apart from the Stealth Edition, there are four other colour options to choose from. There is Sports Red, Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue and Matte Black.

Hero is using a tubular diamond frame for the Xtreme 160R. It is suspended by a 37 mm telescopic suspension in the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Braking duties are done by a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. There is also a drum version available which comes with a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The motorcycle comes equipped with a single-channel ABS.

