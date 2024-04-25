Saved Articles

Suzuki V-Strom SX STD

Suzuki V-Strom SX Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Front View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Rear Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Headlight View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Indicator View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Disc Break View
2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki V-Strom SX Key Specs
Engine249 cc
Power26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Speed140 kmph
View all V-Strom SX specs and features

V-Strom SX STD Latest Updates

V-Strom SX falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of V-Strom SX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 l
  • Length: 2180 mm
  • Max Power: 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
    ...Read More

    Suzuki V-Strom SX STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,11,600
    RTO
    18,928
    Insurance
    13,697
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,44,225
    EMI@5,249/mo
    Suzuki V-Strom SX STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 l
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Length
    2180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Height
    1355 mm
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    880 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    444 km
    Max Speed
    140 kmph
    Max Power
    26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
    Stroke
    54.9 mm
    Max Torque
    22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    249 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    76.0 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Lubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Suzuki V-Strom SX STD EMI
    EMI4,724 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,19,802
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,19,802
    Interest Amount
    63,662
    Payable Amount
    2,83,464

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
