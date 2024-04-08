HT Auto
Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx Yezdi adventure
BrandSuzukiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.12 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage32 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc334 cc
Power26.5 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm

V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,2252,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,6002,09,900
RTO
18,92816,792
Insurance
13,69710,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2495,099

