Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx Yezdi adventure Brand Suzuki Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 2.12 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Mileage 32 kmpl 33.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 334 cc Power 26.5 PS PS 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm