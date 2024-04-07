In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl. Scram 411 vs V-Strom SX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 V-strom sx Brand Royal Enfield Suzuki Price ₹ 2.03 Lakhs ₹ 2.12 Lakhs Mileage 38.23 kmpl 32 kmpl Engine Capacity 411 cc 249 cc Power 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm 26.5 PS PS