Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Scram 411 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 V-strom sx
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc249 cc
Power24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm26.5 PS PS

Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Displacement
411 cc249 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Bore
78 mm76.0 mm
Stroke
86 mm54.9 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6092,44,225
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0852,11,600
RTO
16,77718,928
Insurance
17,74713,697
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1075,249

Scram 411 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

