Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black

2.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Yezdi Adventure specs and features

Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black Latest Updates

Yezdi Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black in Delhi is Rs. 2.39

  • Max Power: 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black Price

    Adventure mambo Black
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,11,900
    RTO
    16,952
    Insurance
    10,601
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,39,453
    EMI@5,147/mo
    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21, Rear :- 130/80-17
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Max Power
    30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Max Torque
    29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Fuel Capacity
    15.5 litres
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Kerb Weight
    188 kg
    Chassis
    Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Mono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Off-Road
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black EMI
    EMI4,632 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,15,507
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,15,507
    Interest Amount
    62,418
    Payable Amount
    2,77,925

    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure other Variants

    Adventure Slick Silver
    ₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,900
    RTO
    16,792
    Insurance
    10,568
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,37,260
    EMI@5,100/mo
    View breakup

