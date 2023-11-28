Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure top variant goes up to Rs. 2.77 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Slick Silver and the most priced model is Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure is mainly compared to KTM 250 Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Bangalore, Royal Enfield Scram 411 which starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero 450 ADV starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Slick Silver ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black ₹ 2.68 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo ₹ 2.77 Lakhs
