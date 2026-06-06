Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is available in 4 variants - Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red, Rally Blue.

What are the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 colour options?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in four colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025], Royal Enfield Scram 440.

What is the mileage of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).