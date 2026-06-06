Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Key Specs
- Engine334 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power30 ps
- Max Torque30 Nm
- Kerb Weight174 kg
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is available in 4 variants - Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red, Rally Blue.
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in four colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025], Royal Enfield Scram 440.
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|30 PS
|30 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|174 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Rs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|182 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Scrambler 350VSScrambler [2022-2025]
|Royal Enfield Scram 440
|Rs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
|443 cc
|25.42 PS
|34 Nm
|Scrambler Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Scrambler 350VSScram 440
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|30 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|30 Nm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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