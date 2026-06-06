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YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Scrambler 350

₹2 - 2.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4054
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is available in 4 variants - Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red, Rally Blue.

What are the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 colour options?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in four colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 rivals are Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025], Royal Enfield Scram 440.

What is the mileage of Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350?

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    334 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    30 ps
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    30 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    174 kg
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Variants

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comes in 4 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350's top variant is Rally Blue.
4 Variants Available
Scrambler 350 Legacy Black
₹2 Lakhs*
334 cc
Scrambler 350 OG Yellow
₹2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
Scrambler 350 Rogue Red
₹2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 May 2026
The Yezdi Scrambler and Royal Enfield Scram 440 compete in the entry-level scrambler market, differing in price, engine, and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Classic Legends launched the updated 2026 Yezdi Scrambler in India, featuring design revamps, a reworked engine, and enhanced features.Read Full Story

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Visual Comparison

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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 image
Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards-334 cc30 PS30 NmScrambler Bikes174 kg----
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] imageRs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
4.81
334 cc29.1 PS28.2 NmScrambler Bikes182 kg-DiscDiscSpokeScrambler 350VSScrambler [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 440Royal Enfield Scram 440 imageRs. 2.23 LakhsOnwards
51
443 cc25.42 PS34 NmScrambler Bikes196 kg2165 mmDiscDiscAlloyScrambler 350VSScram 440

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Images

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Image 1
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Colours

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Legacy Black
Og Yellow
Rally Blue
Rogue Red
Legacy black

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

1.95 - 1.99 Lakhs
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Scrambler 350vsScrambler [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scrambler 350vsScram 440

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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power30 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque30 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scrambler 350 specs and features

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