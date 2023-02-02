Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from ₹2.10 lakh

Having updated the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster with new colours last month, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has now introduced new paint options on the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler. The Yezdi Scrambler gets the Bold Black colour option and is priced at ₹2.10 lakh, while the Yezdi Adventure is now available in the Whiteout paint scheme priced at ₹2.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles says that the new colours accentuate the spirit of exploration and fun on the offerings. The Whiteout colour on the Yezdi Adventure takes inspiration from the snowy terrain of the mountains. Meanwhile, the Bold Black shade on the Scrambler takes inspiration from stealth, according to the company.

The 2023 Yezdi Scrambler is now available in the Bold Black shade that comes with a gloss black finish

Speaking about the new colours, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Adventure and Scrambler are icons of the free-spirited Yezdi character. Both purpose-built motorcycles are made for the adrenaline rush; be it long rides on the highway or short bursts around the trails. The new colourways act as an extension of their personalities and make them look even more stunning in the outdoors."

Both bikes draw power from the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The Yezdi Adventure’s motor is tuned for 29.8 bhp and 29.84 Nm of peak torque, whereas the same motor produces 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque on the Scrambler. Both bikes are purpose-built with the latter being the most affordable scrambler motorcycle on sale in the country. The Yezdi Adventure competes with the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the like.

Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and USB charging as standard. There’s also dual-channel ABS with three modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road. The Adventure also gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

