Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Yezdi Adventure starts at Rs. 2.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less