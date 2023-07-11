HT Auto
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Specifications

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure starting price is Rs. 2,18,000 in India. Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Specs

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Yezdi Adventure starts at Rs. 2.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure sits ...Read More

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Adventure Ranger Camo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :- 130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Compression Ratio
11:01
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres
Saddle Height
815 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Mobile Application
Yes
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
ABS
Dual Channel
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check 250NK details
News

SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts
Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out
11 Jul 2023
The Adventure and the Roadster share the same double cradle chassis.
Royal Enfield Himalayan rival, 2023 Yezdi Adventure: 5 things to know
20 May 2023
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
Yezdi Adventure is the flagship motorcycle from the brand whereas the 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV from KTM.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
30 Nov 2022
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Variants & Price List

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure comes in 3 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure top variant price is ₹ 2.19 Lakhs.

Adventure Slick Silver
2.1 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure mambo Black
2.12 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure Ranger Camo
2.19 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
