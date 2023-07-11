Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Yezdi Adventure starts at Rs. 2.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure comes in 3 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure top variant price is ₹ 2.19 Lakhs.
₹2.1 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹2.12 Lakhs*
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price