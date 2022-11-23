Benelli TRK 251 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 33.97 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of TRK 251 starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli TRK 251 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less