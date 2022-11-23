Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Benelli TRK 251 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 33.97 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of TRK 251 starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli TRK 251 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹2.59 Lakhs*
249 cc
33.97 kmpl
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
