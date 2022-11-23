HT Auto
Benelli TRK 251 Specifications

Benelli TRK 251 starting price is Rs. 2,59,000 in India. Benelli TRK 251 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Benelli TRK 251 Specs

Benelli TRK 251 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 33.97 kmpl, depending on drive conditions.

Benelli TRK 251 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Brakes Front
Disc
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Brakes Rear
Disc
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Length
2070 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
TLI
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain drive
Displacement
249 cc
Compression Ratio
12:1
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-plate
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Graphics
Yes
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Body Graphics
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Techometer
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Benelli TRK 251 News

Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
Benelli TRK251 will come out to be a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and KTM 250 Adventure.
Benelli TRK 251 launch on December 16: Expected price here
15 Dec 2021
When launched, the Benelli TRK250 will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and KTM 250 Adventure.
Bookings for Benelli TRK 251 opened ahead of India launch next month
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

