Bookings for Benelli TRK 251 opened ahead of India launch next month

Superbike maker Benelli India on Monday announced that it has opened bookings for its new adventure tourer motorcycle - Benelli TRK 251, which is all set to be launched in the Indian market next month. The motorcycle can be booked both online and offline for a token amount of ₹6,000.

The bike maker has also announced via its social media handle that the TRK 251 adventure tourer will be offered with a three-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard. The bike will be available in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.

Benelli TRK 251 is a combination of distinctive looks and refined performance thanks to its new generation 249cc, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit. The bike can churn out 25.8bhp of maximum power and 21.2Nm of peak torque.

Benelli recently released a teaser video of the upcoming adventure tourer and the motorcycle can be seen using a familiar exterior design as the bigger adventure bikes from the company. Key exterior highlights include a twin-pod headlight along with a semi-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, a tall windscreen and a step-up seat.

The bike also features an upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock as part of its suspension kit. Braking duties will be performed by single, petal-type discs on both wheels.

While the pricing of the all-new TRK 251 is yet to be known, it is expected to come with a price tag of around ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). "Benelli TRK 251 is an affordable and young adventure machine meant for customers who are dreaming to explore new terrains and go on different adventures," said Benelli India Managing Director, Vikas Jhabakh.

Introduction of the TRK 251 is a part of the company's plans to venture into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers. Benelli has plans of launching an array of new products in the Indian market in 2022.