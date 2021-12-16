Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh

Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 12:32 PM IST

  • TRK 251 by Benelli will serve as the gateway to the company's popular adventure series TRK motorcycles.

Benelli India on Thursday announced the launch of its new entry-level adventure motorcycle TRK 251 at a starting price of 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new TRK 251 will serve as the gateway to the company's popular adventure series ‘TRK’ motorcycles. 

The new TRK 251 sources power from the same powertrain found on the quarter-litre neo-retro offering, Leoncino 250.

It is a 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The engine has been rated to churn out 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are excited to launch our Young Adventure Machine in India today. The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adventure tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm. The TRK 251 is their Entry To Adventure."

 

  First Published Date : 16 Dec 2021, 12:14 PM IST

