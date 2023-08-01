HT Auto
BMW G 310 GS Specifications

BMW G 310 GS starting price is Rs. 2,90,000 in India. BMW G 310 GS is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 313 cc engine.
2.9 - 3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW G 310 GS Specs

BMW G 310 GS comes with 313 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 32.86 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 L.

BMW G 310 GS Specifications and Features

Total Weight
345 kg
Fuel Reserve
1 L
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2075 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg
Height
1230 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19,Rear :- 150/70-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
8.30s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.18 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.24s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
5.48s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.16s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.39s
Highway Mileage
32.86 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
48.06 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
30.20 mm
City Mileage
29.26 kmpl
Top Speed
143 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1
Displacement
313 cc
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , Ø 41 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

BMW G 310 GS News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
Both motorcycles have radically different design.
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
5 Dec 2022
Both the motorcycles come with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs and features compared
23 Sept 2022
BMW G 310 GS 2022 has been revealed globally, while its India launch details yet remain unknown.
2023 BMW G 310 GS rolled out with new colours
2 Jul 2022
2022 BMW G 310 GS runs on the same engine as its naked counterpart.
BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India
31 Mar 2022
BMW G 310 GS Variants & Price List

BMW G 310 GS price starts at ₹ 2.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW G 310 GS comes in 1 variants. BMW G 310 GS top variant price is ₹ 2.9 Lakhs.

ABS BS6
2.9 Lakhs*
313 cc
32.86 kmpl
34 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

