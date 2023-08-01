2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours

BMW Motorrad India has launched the updated G 310 motorcycle range in the country for the 2024 model year. The BMW G 310 R , G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colour options for MY2024 while retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features. Prices for the 2024 G 310 R start at ₹2.85 lakh, while the G 310 RR retails at ₹3 lakh and the G 310 GS is priced at ₹3.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The 2024 BMW G 310 R roadster is now available in the new Style Passion black and grey colour scheme with red highlights. Meanwhile, the 2024 BMW G 310 RR gets a new colour option - Cosmic Black 2 - which brings an all-black paint scheme to the full-faired motorcycle. Lastly, the 2024 BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer gets a new Racing Red colour scheme that brings a feisty red, black and grey paint scheme to the motorcycle.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR Competition launched, capable of hitting 306 kmph

The 2024 BMW G 310 RR gets the new Cosmic Black 2 colour option

All the new colour options on either motorcycle will be available alongside the existing colours available on the bikes. That said, there are no changes to the bikes on the mechanical front. The BMW G 310 range draws power from the 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the G 310 R and G 310 GS, the motor is tuned for 33.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The same unit is tuned to make 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27 Nm at 7,700 rpm on the G 310 RR. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox on all three machines. The engine was most recently updated to meet the latest OBD2 norms and future E20 fuel compliance.

The 2024 BMW G 310 R is now offered in the Style Passion black and grey colours with red highlights

Hardware components include 41 mm USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bikes get 300 mm front and 240 mm rear single-disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. All three bikes run a 17-inch wheel barring the G 310 GS, which uses a larger 19-inch front alloy with a 17-inch rear wheel, running on dual-sport rubber.

Also Read : India-bound BMW R 1300 GS to make global debut on this date

The 2024 BMW G 310 GS gets the feisty Rally paint scheme finished red, black and grey

The entry performance segment has seen major additions over the last month with the arrival of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400. Both bikes will be eating into the share of the entry-level BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The G 310 range also competes with the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and the like.

First Published Date: