India-bound BMW R 1300 GS to make its global debut on this date

BMW Motorrad recently celebrated the rolling out of the 10,00,000th unit of the boxer-twin engine that is doing duty on the GS. The manufacturer is using boxer-twin engines for GS models since 1980. Now, the manufacturer has announced that they will be launching the new R 1300 GS on 28th September 2023. The event will be held at the opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 10:12 AM
Markus Kapitzke, Chairman of the Works Council BMW Group Plant Berlin, Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad and Prof. Dr. Helmut Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad Production with the R 1250 GS.
Markus Kapitzke, Chairman of the Works Council BMW Group Plant Berlin, Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad and Prof. Dr. Helmut Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad Production with the R 1250 GS.

The R 1300 GS will be the successor to the R 1250 GS which has been quite successful in its adventure touring segment. The 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine will produce 143 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 143 Nm. So, the power output will get a slight bump and the R 1300 GS will also get its own specific tune because the new motorcycle will weigh less than the current one. The engine will also get BMW’s ShiftCam technology and a 6-speed gearbox. The manufacturer's main focus is still torque so that it can cruise comfortably at highway speeds without getting stressed.

The test mule of the R 1300 GS was spotted with a twin-canister setup which was sourced from Akrapovic. There would also be a single-can exhaust that will come from the factory. The Akrapovic unit is expected to be louder, lighter and will give a slight power bump to the motorcycle. It will be sold as an optional accessory. The exhaust unit is also mounted much lower than where it is on the R 1250 GS. This should help in lowering the centre of gravity.

The design will not be significantly revamped when compared to the R 1250 GS. It will look sharper, sleeker, more aggressive and more modern. There is a new headlamp and fairing and the motorcycle will come with alloy wheels and wire spoke wheels. The frame on the motorcycle will also be new and should help in reducing weight. Because the weight is different, BMW will have to retune the suspension setup.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 XR teased as brand’s first ‘M’ performance sport-tourer

In terms of features, there will be collision warning, LED lighting, radar-based cruise control, blind spot monitoring, GPS, heated grips, traction control, riding modes, ABS modes and a fully digital instrument cluster.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: R 1250 GS BMW BMW Motorrad R 1250 GS R 1300 GS
