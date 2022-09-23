KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs and features compared

KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS belong to the same segment. Here, is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Adventure tourers have become quite popular in India. This is because of the versatility these motorcycles offer. KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS are quite popular in this segment and they also go directly against each other. The 390 Adventure is currently the flagship adventure tourer from KTM in India whereas the G 310 GS is the entry-level adventurer tourer from BMW Motorrad. Here is a comparison between the 390 Adventure and G 310 GS.

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Design

Both the motorcycles look quite attractive. The G 310 GS gets some inspiration from the larger GS motorcycles of BMW. It gets a similar-looking paint scheme and a beak-like mudguard. On the other hand, the 390 Adventure looks like a shrunken-down version of the 1290 Adventure. Just like other KTM motorcycles, it is also finished in bright orange and black paint scheme.

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Specs

Both the motorcycles use a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that gets liquid cooling and are mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The G 310 GS comes with a 313 cc unit that produces 34 hp and 28 Nm. When compared the 373 cc engine on the KTM produces 43 hp and 37 Nm.

The engine on the KTM is clearly more powerful and can sustain higher speeds at lower rpms. BMW is now very far but it does have some vibrations because it is running on higher rpms.

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Features

In terms of equipment, the 390 Adventure comes with a fully digital TFT screen, crash protectors, a larger windscreen, cornering ABS, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity and a bi-directional quickshifter. The G 310 GS comes with a digital instrument cluster and adjustable levers.

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Prices

BMW G 310 GS costs ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the 390 Adventure is more expensive at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). But, the 390 Adventure does pack in more punch and more features.

