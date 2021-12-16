Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.

Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 02:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Benelli TRK 251 ADV has been priced at 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed primarily at the customer base of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Fulfilling its commitment to provide more affordable models for the Indian market, Benelli, earlier on Thursday rolled out the new TRK 251 adventure motorcycle in India. The new ADV has been priced at 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed primarily at the customer base of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is already a very well-established product.

Similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Himalayan

411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benelli Trk 502 (HT Auto photo)

Benelli Trk 502

500 cc
₹ 4.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)

Benelli Imperiale 400

374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650

648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benelli Leoncino 500 (HT Auto photo)

Benelli Leoncino 500

500 cc
₹ 4.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

It is also slightly lower priced at 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield 90 South Expedition: A deeper look with Santhosh Kumar)

While the new TRK 251 gets a 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The engine has been rated to churn out 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. On the other hand, the Himalayan gets a much bigger displacement 411 cc engine responsible for delivering 24.3 PS of power at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. While the Benelli gets a 6-speed transmission, the Himalayan comes fitted to a 5-speed transmission unit. 

One of the key highlights of the new TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials. Also, it gets a decent 170 mm of ground clearance. Himalayan gets a smaller 15-litre fuel tank but has a taller 220 mm ground clearance. 

In terms of cycle parts, the Himalayan rolls on the 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel shod with dual-sport rubber, while the TRK only gets the standard 17-inch wheels on either end. What's common on both bikes is the 800 mm seat height. 

Other competition bikes in the same segment include the BMW G310 GS and the KTM 250 Adventure.

 

  • First Published Date : 16 Dec 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue