390 Adventure X falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 390 Adventure X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.26 Lakhs. The fuel 390 Adventure X falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 390 Adventure X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14.5 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L Length: 2154 mm Max Power: 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine ...Read MoreRead Less