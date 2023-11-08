Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Specifications comparison

When Royal Enfield introduced the Himalayan adventure motorcycle in the Indian market in 2016, it was touted as the brand's first-ever purpose-built motorcycle. The motorcycle came with a lot of promises but couldn't deliver the desired sales numbers. However, taking a lesson from that, the two-wheeler giant has now brought the Himalayan 452, which comes as a significantly revised iteration of the adventure motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle made its debut at the EICMA 2023 in Milan on November 8. The bike is slated to launch in India on November 24 this year and its bookings have already commenced across the country. The motorcycle comes as an attempt to completely overhaul the Himalayan and upon arrival, it will replace the Himalayan 411.

With consumer aspirations evolving fast and new-generation motorcycle buyers seeking premium products, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 has been designed and developed to cater for that demand. Upon launch, this motorcycle aims to re-energise the competition in the sub-500-cc adventure motorcycle segment, where the new Himalayan 452 will compete with rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

Interestingly, KTM updated the 390 Adventure motorcycle globally just a few days ago. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle brand is yet to reveal its plan when it will launch the updated 390 Adventure in India, but expect it to arrive here sometime in 2024.

Here is a specification-based comparison between the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 and the KTM 390 Adventure.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Expected price

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle is expected to be priced between ₹2.80 lakh and ₹3.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The outgoing KTM 390 Adventure is available in India at a price tag of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the upcoming updated iteration of this adventure motorcycle to be priced at around ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Specifications

Powering the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle is a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 39.2 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Compared to its older version, the bike comes promising 15.4 bhp extra power and 8 Nm of additional torque output.

On the other hand, the updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure continues to be propelled by the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder and liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing model. This powerplant delivers 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission, featuring a quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes promising more power than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, while the torque output of the latter is higher.

