2024 KTM 390 Adventure unveiled globally. Check what's new

After launching the updated Dukes in the Indian market, KTM has unveiled the 2024 390 Adventure in the global market. However, before anyone gets their hope high, it is important to note that KTM has only updated the colourways of the 390 Adventure. Apart from the colourways, there are no changes to the motorcycle.

There are two new colourways - Adventure White and Adventure Orange. The core for both colourways is still an orange frame but now it is flanked by white or grey depending on the colour that the rider chooses. Interestingly, new colourways have only been given to the 390 Adventure with alloy models. KTM says that they will launch a more offroad-focused version with heavy-duty, spoked wheels and a Ready to Race Rally-inspired livery.

Powering the 2024 390 Adventure is the same 373.2 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling. It produces 43 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a quickshifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The Split-Trellis Frame is suspended by WP-Apex up-side down forks in the front and a WP-Apex monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted caliper in the front and a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper at the rear.

In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. Apart from this, there is a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.

