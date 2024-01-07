2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time

A few weeks after spotting the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure testing in Europe, the upcoming adventure motorcycle has now been spotted testing in India for the first time. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to debut this year with a new and improved chassis and the upgraded 399 cc single-cylinder engine from the new 390 Duke.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to debut this year with a new and improved chassis and the upgraded 399 cc single-cylinder engine from the new

The spy shot reveals the new KTM 390 ADV to be more in line with the bigger adventure bikes from KTM. The vertically-stacked projector headlamp and boomerang LED DRLs look right on point, while the half-fairing seems more Dakar Rally-ready.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Specs

Notably, the test mule comes with key changes over the European test mule. This includes the 19-inch front wheel as opposed to a 21-inch unit. There is a possibility that KTM will field multiple variants including a tourer and a full-spec adventure machine, catering to different requirements at different price points. Tyre choices are likely to be different as well, depending on the variant and spec.

Like the current KTM 390 Adventure X, the next-gen model could arrive in multiple versions (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is also expected to get higher ground clearance while the seat height could go lower thanks to the reworked chassis. The test bike also gets a single-piece seat and wider grab rails as well. Power will come from the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. This engine produces 44 bhp and 39 Nm on the 390 Duke but could be retuned on the 390 ADV for more touring requirements. Considering the vast improvement we saw in low-end tractability on the new 390 Duke, we expect the same to improve with the 390 Adventure.

The new motor will also bring the 6-speed gearbox, riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, and possibly multi-level traction control as well. The model will get dual-channel ABS with the supermoto feature. The TFT display with smartphone connectivity is likely to be carried over on the new 390 Adventure.

Watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Expected Price

The current KTM 390 Adventure starts from ₹2.80 lakh, going up to ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom), It’ll be interesting if KTM manages to bring an incremental update in pricing as it did with the new 390 Duke. That should make the model more competitively priced as it takes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and possibly a rival from Triumph in the future.

First Published Date: